Provincial government reaffirms commitment to transportation in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. — Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena released a statement today regarding Greyhound Canada’s notice of their application with the Passenger Transportation Board to amend their service in B.C.

“Our government is working hard for people in Northern B.C. and we know that good, affordable transportation is vital for healthy communities and essential to strong economic development.

“That’s why I’m deeply concerned by Greyhound’s application to reduce service between several communities in the North.

“As an independent body, the Passenger Transportation Board is required to consider this application and render their decision based on the service needs of these communities, as well as the viability of Greyhound’s business along the route. We will follow this application closely and look forward to the Passenger Transportation Board’s review and its final decision.

“While we await the decision of the board, we will work with local governments to explore all options to support affordable transportation in Northern B.C., including examining how other jurisdictions have successfully preserved rural bus services.

“We will work closely with affected communities towards a common goal – finding reliable transportation options that will help them grow and thrive.”