Professional Accountants expect B.C.’s economy to ease slightly next year

VANCOUVER, B.C. – According to the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C.’s annual economic report, provincial GDP growth is forecast to decline from 2.9 percent this year to 2.0 percent in 2018.

While there were some bright spots in some of their economic indicators, the CPABC said that B.C. faces several challenges including trade and investment uncertainty, and the impact of the province’s worst-ever wildfire season.

“B.C.’s strong economy continued to attract residents last year, and the population expanded by almost 60,000 residents to reach 4.75 million. The majority of these new residents were either from other provinces or outside of Canada,” said Lori Mathison, president and CEO of CPABC. “Most of them settled in southern B.C., fuelling growth in the service sector. Population growth is expected to continue in that region and will increase housing demand. As a result, it is expected that the construction industry and other real estate related industries will remain busy in southern B.C. throughout the year and into 2018.”

In addition, the CPABC said that exports are expected to remain steady this year due to improving commodity prices and the minimal increase in value of the Canadian dollar. By the end of July this year, the value of B.C.’s exports was 20 percent higher than at the same time the previous year. The increase in value of exports was largely driven by increases in energy exports. However, the Professional Accountants added that exports to the U.S. may be impacted by American trade policy shifts. This year’s wildfires will also likely affect softwood exports.

“Outside of the Lower Mainland the economic outlook is not as positive. We’ve just experienced the worst wildfire season on record in the province’s interior, and its economic impact will be felt for a long time,” continued Mathison. “In addition, Petronas’ withdrawal of the Pacific Northwest LNG project and the uncertainty surrounding Site C may influence future investment decisions for other major projects. That said, B.C.’s economy is still based on sound economics and the projected 2.9 per cent GDP growth rate will place it amongst one of the top performing provinces.”