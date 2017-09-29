Premier announces action plan to battle fatal overdose crisis

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C. Premier John Horgan announced this morning that the provincial government is launching a community crisis fund and is also scaling up rapid access to addiction treatment as part of a plan to stem the current fatal drug overdose crisis.

A public health emergency was declared in 2016 in response to the crisis, which sees an average of four people dying from overdoses and contaminated drugs every day in B.C. The BC Coroners Service has reported 876 illegal drug overdose deaths in B.C. in 2017 to date, with fentanyl detected in 81% of cases.

The new actions announced by Horgan today are part of the $322 million in new funding announced in the budget update on September 11th. The government’s action plan is being led by the new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

“Today we are taking important steps to save lives, end stigma, get communities and people the help they need, and stop addiction before it starts,” Horgan said. “People are losing their loved ones. Families, communities and front-line workers are carrying an enormous load and it’s time to give them the support they need.”

Among the new measures announced today include:

$3 million dollars in 2017-18 and $6 million each year for the next two fiscal years for a community crisis innovation fund.

$2 million every year for the next three years to broaden access to no-cost naloxone kits as part of the Take Home Naloxone Program.

New dedicated anti-drug trafficking teams within the provincial RCMP and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, with additional officers and support staff.

“We are responding to this devastating tragedy with compassion, understanding and urgent action,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy. “Overdoses can happen in any community, in any corner of our province. This is why we’re reaching out to partners in business, labour, community organizations and local government as we escalate our response. It will take all of us working together to reach people who need help and solve this crisis.”

The provincial government says that additional measures will be implemented in the coming months as action plans are finalized.