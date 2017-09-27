Predators prepare for regular season after tournament in Calgary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC LB Energy Predators Female Midget team returned home after a tough tournament in Calgary.

In the opening game of the tournament, the Predators lost 3-1 to Lloydminster. Jordyn Larson supplied the lone goal for the Predators with Madison Fell picking up the helper. Game Two and Three saw them play both Calgary Fire teams in which they would be defeated 9-1 and 9-0. The final game of the weekend was versus Lethbridge, which the Predators lost 8-0.

Though the girls lost all four games, they were playing teams that were a tier above them. Head Coach Rob Larson said the girls battled hard, in their first games of the season. “Even though we didn’t win, we were in every game,” said Larson.

The Predators are now preparing for their home opener against the Williams Lake Timberwolves. The first of two games takes place at the North Peace Arena on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Puck drop for Game Two is 9:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Events Centre on Sunday.