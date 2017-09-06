Pre-registration for BCUC Site C Community Input Sessions is now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — This afternoon the B.C. Utilities Commission announced the pre-registration for community input sessions into the the Site C Inquiry’s preliminary report is now open.

The BCUC says that the Site C Inquiry Panel will gather public feedback on its preliminary report during the sessions. The preliminary report will be released September 20th at www.sitecinquiry.com.

Pre-register to attend a community input session near you at http://www.sitecinquiry.com/community-input-sessions/ or by telephone at 1-844-815-6190. Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited. Registration closes at 8 p.m. the day prior to each community input session. Registrants must check in at least 20 minutes prior to the session. Attendees who have not registered will be welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis providing space is available.

The list of community input sessions can be found below.