FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Approximately 500 customers are without power west of Fort St. John.

The outage started just before 1 p.m. and there is a crew on scene working to restore power. According to Hydro, there is no estimate on when power will be restored. The power outage was caused by strong wind and trees that have hit power lines.

For more updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages.