Poor air quality rating in Fort St. John due to forest fire smoke

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The current Air Quality Health Index rating in Fort St. John has jumped to a high health risk.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday September 7, 2017, the Air Quality Health Index is at a 7. At a index rating of 7, the general population should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

For anyone with heart or lung conditions, they should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

The decrease in the air quality in Fort St. John is directly related to forest fire smoke being blown in from fires in the Central Interior of B.C. The B.C. Peace remains under a special air quality statement. You can read the full statement below.

The smoke is expected to move out of the Fort St. John and North Peace area by late Thursday night and the air quality should improve by Friday.

For more information about the current air quality index rating in Fort St. John and other areas of B.C., click here.

You can also see the current forecast for smoke in the Western Canada by clicking here.

Issued at 2017-09-08 01:22 UTC by Environment Canada, the B.C. Ministry of Environment:

Special air quality statement continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior and Northern Health Authorities

has continued the Smoky Skies Bulletin.

This bulletin now includes all areas in the Central and Southern Interior, as well as McGregor, southeastern Bulkley Valley, Williston, and BC Peace River.

Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, contact your health care provider: difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

This Bulletin will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.