Police searching for missing Fort St. John teen

UPDATE – The Fort St John RCMP are please to confirm that Jayden DIBLASIO who was reported missing on August 30, 2017 has been located.

We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties are looking for a Fort St. John teen that has been reported missing.

16 year-old Jaydon Diblasio was reported missing on August 29th, which is the same day he was last seen at his home. Police say that all efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful, and that they are now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Diblasio is described as: Caucasian, standing approximately 6’2″ tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and braces. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on Diblasio’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP by phone at 250-787-8100, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.