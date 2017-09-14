Police report repeated mischief to Enbridge pipeline in Hamilton

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Hamilton police say they’re investigating multiple instances of mischief to an oil pipeline in the city.

Police provided few details about the incidents involving the pipeline, which runs through Hamilton and is owned by Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB).

They described them as repeated instances of mischief and trespassing that took place over the past week.

Police did not specifically identify the Enbridge pipeline where the incidents occurred, but the company is working to replace Line 10 in Hamilton.

They are urging anyone who sees trespassers on the pipeline construction corridor to report it immediately.

Enbridge could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian Press



