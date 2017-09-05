Police reminding motorists that school zones go into effect today 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The RCMP want to remind motorists that students are returning for the start of the school year today.
Police say that as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, school zone speed limits across the province will once again be going into effect. School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Motorists are being cautioned to be alert for pedestrians when approaching intersections, crosswalks, or designated school crossings.
Speeding in a school zone carries a fine of between $196 and $253 along with three driver penalty points. Failing to stop for a school bus carries a fine of $368 and three penalty points.
Police also have the following list of tips for walking to school:
- Make sure your child’s walk to school is a safe route and that they are familiar with it.
- POINT, PAUSE, and PROCEED. Be alert at intersections and always look out for danger when crossing the street
- Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available and cross only at intersections if they are not.
- Never jaywalk. Drivers are not anticipating pedestrians crossing in the middle of the street so they may not have enough time to avoid hitting you.
- Make eye contact with drivers before you cross the street.
- Ensure that motorists stop completely before attempting to cross the street.
- Walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk off the road, facing traffic, staying as far away from the vehicles as possible.
- Pay attention! Remove headphones; put away cell phones or other electronic devices when crossing the street.
- Abide by traffic signs and signals.