Police reminding motorists that school zones go into effect today 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The RCMP want to remind motorists that students are returning for the start of the school year today.

Police say that as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, school zone speed limits across the province will once again be going into effect. School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Motorists are being cautioned to be alert for pedestrians when approaching intersections, crosswalks, or designated school crossings.

Speeding in a school zone carries a fine of between $196 and $253 along with three driver penalty points. Failing to stop for a school bus carries a fine of $368 and three penalty points.

Police also have the following list of tips for walking to school:

Make sure your child’s walk to school is a safe route and that they are familiar with it.

POINT, PAUSE, and PROCEED. Be alert at intersections and always look out for danger when crossing the street

Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available and cross only at intersections if they are not.

Never jaywalk. Drivers are not anticipating pedestrians crossing in the middle of the street so they may not have enough time to avoid hitting you.

Make eye contact with drivers before you cross the street.

Ensure that motorists stop completely before attempting to cross the street.

Walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk off the road, facing traffic, staying as far away from the vehicles as possible.

Pay attention! Remove headphones; put away cell phones or other electronic devices when crossing the street.

Abide by traffic signs and signals.