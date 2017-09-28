Police incident on the 100 avenue

UPDATE-ACCORDING TO CONSTABLE NANCY SAGGAR, A COLLISION INVOLVING TWO VEHICLES HAS CAUSED ONE PERSON TO BE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL WITH UNKNOWN INJURIES. AIRPORT ROAD IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED UNTIL 4:30.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP and Fire Department have part of 100 avenue closed between the Fort St. John Co-op and WL Construction.

Our reporter on the scene says there are several RCMP vehicles in the area along with the Fort St. John Fire Department. A B.C. Ambulance was seen leaving the scene with it’s emergency lights on.

For now 100 avenue (Airport Road) is closed and motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and we will post updates as information becomes available.