Police free three kidnapping victims near Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Three people were freed by members of the RCMP over the weekend after being held against their will at a rural property.

Just before 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 2nd, the Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a rural home after a woman reported that she had been kidnapped and held against her will for several days. North District Media Relations Officer Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said that two individuals escaped their captors and informed police that a third victim was still being held.

The Dawson Creek RCMP and the Emergency Response Team attended the identified residence where they located the third victim. All three received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries. The RCMP continue their investigation into this matter but have no reason to believe there is any risk to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.