Police in Dawson Creek searching for alleged purse snatcher

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Mounties in Dawson Creek are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a purse from a vehicle last Spring.

On May 17th, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a stolen purse from a vehicle that was parked in the Safeway parking lot. The purse contained credit cards, debit cards, an iPhone, and other miscellaneous items. The credit cards contained in the purse had been used for multiple transactions at multiple locations prior to them being cancelled.

Police have been able to obtain a photo of a male suspect from surveillance video. Cst. Jaime Ekkel added in a release that the suspect is currently a person of interest in multiple theft and fraud files.

The male suspect is described as: Caucasian, standing between 5’8” and 6’2” tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).