Pembina Pipeline update the main discussion at Regular Council meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A presentation by Pembina Pipeline about its NEBC Expansion Project was a big topic at Monday’s Fort St. John City Council meeting.

Project Manager Brent MacIntyre and Communications Advisor Jason Fydirchuk walked council through the current state of the project.

Construction began in January on the 12-inch pipeline, which will transport 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day of Natural Gas Liquids and Condensate 147 kilometres from northwest of Wonowon to Taylor. MacIntyre and Pydirchuk said that at peak construction, the project created over 400 jobs in northeast B.C., and pumped $30 million directly into the local economy. They added that local contractor Surerus is on pace to subcontract 85 percent of the work to local businesses.

To not disrupt the surrounding environment, the company implemented a total of nine different precautionary plans:

Access Management Plan

Heritage Resources Discovery Contingency Plan

Waste Management Plan

Wildlife Discovery Contingency Plan

Contaminated Soils Contingency Plan

Directional Drilling Environment Procedures and Drilling Mud Release Contingency Plan

Soil Handling and Soil Erosion Contingency Plan

Minor Fuel and Hazardous Material Spill Contingency Plan

Fire Contingency Plan

Mayor Lori Ackerman said she was was pleased with the presentation, and agreed that everything from local jobs to protective services measures are being met.

The pipeline is set to begin operating later this year.