Pembina Pipeline adding to Phase V pipeline expansion 

CALGARY, A.B. — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it is adding additional infrastructure and increasing operational flexibilities to its previously announced Phase V pipeline expansion, which included a 20” pipeline from Lator to Fox Creek, Alberta.

Pembina says that in order to accommodate incremental volume commitments from customers, it is also revising its budget for the project by an additional $135 million, for a total cost of $385 million. Since Phase V was originally announced in April 2017, Pembina has secured approximately 30,000 barrels per day in additional volume commitments.

The additional $135 million in Peace V’s budget is a result of:

$90 million towards increased receipt station functionality at Lator by adding 40,000 barrels of operational crude and condensate storage, new tie-ins and site modifications, a new pump station near Dawson Creek, B.C. and upgrading an existing pump station at Gordondale, Alberta.

$45 million due to capital cost refinements, including changes to volume receipt locations.

Through the Phase V project enhancements, the pipeline capacity will be increased by an incremental 45,000 barrels per day (“bpd”) upstream of Laglace, Alberta.

Pembina says Phase V is aimed at addressing capacity constraints between Lator and Fox Creek, along with upporting future growth in the Montney and Deep Basin resource plays. The project is expected to provide additional capacity in this corridor and access to Pembina’s downstream capacity at Fox Creek. Clearing and access to the right-of-way is now 90 percent complete with construction expected to commence shortly. The Company continues to anticipate bringing Phase V into service in late-2018. Once operational, Pembina will have three distinct pipelines between Lator and Fox Creek.