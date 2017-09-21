Peace Gallery North hosting Art Auction preview tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace Gallery North in Fort St John is having a preview viewing and book launch this Friday ahead of its 34th Annual Art Auction.

The event will feature works by local artists and artisans, while local author Ronnie Roberts will be doing reading from her new book Lost Sentinel, Book One of the Earth Survives series. Local musical quartet Intermezzo, featuring Sandra Gunn, Nancy Gullason, Tanya Braun and Stephen Kowalski, will play during the evening.

The preview show takes place on Friday, September 22nd from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Peace Arts Gallery Society’s 34th Annual Art Auction will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel on Saturday, September 30th beginning at 6:00 p.m.