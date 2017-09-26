Peace Gallery north hosting its annual Art Auction on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Gallery North is having their special PAGS Art Auction 34 this weekend.

The Art Auction is an exclusive look at specially selected, original artworks created by local, regional and national artists. We are pleased to present 60 outstanding works of art with a silent auction on display throughout the night.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Peace Gallery North operations and exhibits, children’s art programming, the giving of student bursaries, community and North Peace Cultural art initiatives and more.

The event will be hosted by the Pomeroy Hotel with doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday with drinks and a viewing of the original artwork and live entertainment. Followed by dinner at 7:00p.m. The Auction starts at 8:00p.m.

Tickets are $75 per seat.

To purchase tickets or for more information call the NPCC at (250) 785-1992.