Open burns to be allowed once again in Northeast B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service announced today that all open burning will once again be allowed throughout the Prince George Fire Centre, effective at noon Wednesday.

The campfire ban was in effect across the Fire Centre, which includes all of the Peace Region, was lifted late last month. The current prohibition on the use of some fire-related equipment, including: fireworks, burn barrels, sky lanterns, or tiki torches will also be lifted at noon tomorrow.

Although fire danger ratings have dropped in this region due to recent rain and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

Anyone planning a Category 3 fire, which consists of a burn pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide or a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares, must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717.

A map of the Prince George Fire Centre’s boundaries is available online: http://ow.ly/b7Fq30fgLZU