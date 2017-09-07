News Ticker

One woman dead after trailer fire in Grande Prairie

September 7, 2017 Chris Newton News, Regional 0

The remains of a camper trailer that caught fire in Grande Prairie, killing one woman early Thursday morning. Photo by Erica Fisher/2DayFM Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — One woman is dead after a camper trailer caught in Grande Prairie this morning.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday, police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire in a holiday trailer that was parked on the road near 73rd Avenue and 106th Street. A woman who was inside the holiday trailer at the time of the fire perished in the blaze. Her name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton to determine the woman’s cause of death. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

