NPSS teams looking to build on success from last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several of the North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams are going to be in action this weekend.

The NPSS Boys Soccer team is in Kamloops participating in the Sa-Hali tournament where they’ll be looking to build off last weekend’s third place finish in Prince George.

After winning the A&W tournament in Whitecourt last weekend, the Junior Girls Volleyball team looks to keep the momentum going in Spirit River over the weekend.

We’ll have full results from both teams’ weekends here on Monday.