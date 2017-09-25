NPSS athletes are back from a busy weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The North Peace Secondary School sports teams were busy this past weekend.

The Senior and Junior Girls Volleyball were attending the A & W Classic Volleyball Tournament this weekend in Whitecourt. The Seniors would finish first in their pool, but had a rough go in the playoffs and were knocked out of standing. The Juniors on the other hand, won their tier and captured the Tier 2 Championship trophy. They are now headed for Spirit River on Friday for the Junior Renegade “A” Volleyball Tournament.

The Men’s Soccer team traveled to Prince George for their first tournament and placed third. The MVP was Nathan Wiseman. The soccer team is headed to Kamloops this weekend for the Sa-Hali Tournament.

Cross Country runners met at the Fish Creek Community forest for their first trail run at 3:30 on Monday.