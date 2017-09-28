NPHL to expand to nine teams this season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League held its annual general meeting Wednesday, and announced that the league will see several big changes for the upcoming season.

NPHL President Jack McAvoy announced the High Prairie Regals and Manning Comets will be rejoining the league. The Comets are back after a year’s absence in which they didn’t have enough committed players.

The addition of High Prairie brings the leagues total to nine teams. Allan Lamouche and Jim McLean attending on behalf of High Prairie, reassured the league that player commitment wouldn’t be a problem. Lamouche said, “we have a lot of graduating local midget players and are confident we will have a good competitive team.” The projected Regals team list also consists of a number of players currently playing for other teams within the NPHL. However the league decided that a player would be granted his release if he chose to play for High Prairie.

The 2017/18 season will consist of a the 22-game partial interlocking schedule, which means every team will play each other twice, some three times. The schedule will be released on October 9th. With the season starting on October 28th.

As for the Flyers, their first of two practices of the pre-season next Monday and Wednesday at the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m.