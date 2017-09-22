Northern Health gets a new board member and chairperson

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has appointed Northern Health’s current interim chair Colleen Nyce as its new board chair, and appointed Frank Everitt as a board member.

“Nyce and Everitt have been instrumental in providing leadership to their communities for many years and now they will lend their expertise to Northern Health’s board,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Their previous experience will help them play a key role in contributing to a strong public health-care system to benefit residents of northern British Columbia. The values held by our newest members will help showcase the North as an attractive choice for families, doctors and students to live, work and study.”

Dix also thanked previous Northern Health board member Pat Bell for his service.