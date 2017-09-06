Northern B.C. SPCA shelters overwhelmed with cats and kittens

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA says that now is the time to act if you’ve been thinking of adding a feline companion into your life.

The SPCA’s general manager of community relations Lorie Chortyk said that the SPCA has been overwhelmed by the number of cats and kittens being surrendered or abandoned this summer. She said that the SPCA’s animal shelters are struggling to find space for them all.

“Our northern shelters in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Prince Rupert, Quesnel and Prince George have been particularly affected by the influx of felines. We have a Drive for Lives transfer program which brings cats from northern shelters to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island for adoption but those routes have been impacted by the wildfires so we haven’t been able to transfer as many cats.”

Chortyk added that increased pressure has been put on SPCA shelters after 97 neglected cats taken into SPCA care in Victoria and Vancouver from two hoarding cases last week.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten is urged to view available animals at spca.bc.ca/adopt and to visit their local shelter (locations and adoption hours are listed at spca.bc.ca/locations). While all regular adoption counselling and matching procedures will be in place, many shelters are offering reduced adoption fees.