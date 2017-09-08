Northeast B.C. unemployment rate once again third-lowest in B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to numbers released by Stats Canada today, Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate dropped dramatically in August.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for the month of July was at 6.6 percent, but in August, that number plummeted to 5.2 percent. The last time the unemployment rate in this part of the province sat this low was in April, when 5.5 percent of the population were unemployed.

This means that Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate is now the third-lowest in the province, behind the Lower Mainland’s rate of 4.7 percent, and Vancouver Island’s rate of 5.1 percent. Provincially, roughly 14,000 jobs were added last month. The unemployment rate for B.C. now sits at 5.1 percent, down 0.1 percent from July. Stats Canada says employment in the province is still on an upward trend, with nearly 100,000 jobs added in the last six months.