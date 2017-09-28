Northeast B.C. school districts get $70,000 in trades training funds

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three school districts in Northeast B.C. are getting $70,000 from the Industry Training Authority to support the Youth Work in Trades Programs for the upcoming school year.

Youth Work in Trades is a dual credit program that provides an opportunity for students in grades 10, 11, and 12 to begin their apprenticeship journey. The funds support school districts in connecting students with local employers to attain practical experience.

Peace River North School District will be receiving $30,000 in funding, while the Peace River South and Fort Nelson districts will each receive $20,000.

“Throughout Northeastern British Columbia, ITA Youth in Trades programs give high school students a chance to sample the many possibilities they might enjoy in their future,” says Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Trades students are the ones who will help build our homes, schools and hospitals. We want to meet labour market demands by equipping British Columbians with the right skills and education for the job opportunities of today and tomorrow.”

“The world is changing and BC parents need to know we are preparing young people to succeed for life beyond school, and providing training options outside of the university post-secondary pathway,” says Pam Eales, ITA Apprenticeship Advisor, North East Region. “This funding provides practical experience for students entering the trades and will help prepare them for the job market.”