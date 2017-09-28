North Peace SPCA seeking tips after abandoned cats found in sealed box

TAYLOR, B.C. — The North Peace SPCA is looking for the public’s help after several cats were found in Peace Island Park.

On September 24th, the North Peace SPCA were alerted to a post on local Facebook pages about a box that had been found on a trail in Peace Island Park. SPCA said via social media that three cats were found inside the cat litter box, which had been sealed shut with black duct tape and had no air holes. The three cats bolted from the couple when the box was opened, but the pair were able to locate the mother cat.

A young couple brought the cat to a vet where the SPCA was alerted to the situation. The two kittens were able to be located later that day, though the SPCA added that several other sealed boxes with no air holes were also found in the park. Witnesses also said that at least one other cat had been seen in the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Peace SPCA, or leave an anonymous tip at 1-855-622-7722 by referencing dispatch #263188.