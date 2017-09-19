North Peace Senior and Junior girls back from volleyball tourney in Grand Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Junior and Senior Girls volleyball teams are back from a tournament in Grand Prairie over the weekend.

The Senior team placed second in their pool, but were eliminated on Day Two. According to head coach Elena Warkentin, the team is coming together, which was the goal heading into the first tournament of the year.

The Juniors did well to hold their own and played themselves out of the consolation round, but didn’t rank. Both teams are now headed for games in Whitecourt on Friday and Saturday.