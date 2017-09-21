North Peace Secondary School sports teams ready for the new season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several of North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams are beginning their respective playing seasons.

Seventeen members of the Senior Boy’s Soccer team are set to kick off their campaign in Prince George this weekend to take on the Westside Warriors. Cole Hyland and Ed Wesenberg will be at the helm of the Senior Boy’s Volleyball team. After recently finalizing their roster, the team has been practising three days a week since the beginning of September.

Meanwhile, both the Senior and Junior Girls Volleyball teams have already competed in a tournament, and are off to Whitecourt on Friday and Saturday for a pair of games.

Cross Country team members had their first practice on Monday at the NPSS Gym Foyer as they will be coached by Rachael Auras and Emily Robb.