North Peace Gymnastics Association move to new building pushed back

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association will have to wait a week to move into their new building.

Scheduled to relocated to the bigger Sterling Gymnastics Center on September 11th, Executive Director Chantelle Yates says because the building is not 100% finished, move in day is pushed back a week.

Equipment and building delays have forced Yates to postpone opening day to September 18th.

The new center is located on 95th ave and offers more than the previous building such as space including taller roof, trampoline and foam pits.