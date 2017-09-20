North Peace Gymnastics Association dance their way into new building

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association moved into their new Sterling Gymnastics Center on 95th Ave Monday.

Executive Director Shantelle Yates says the building’s second floor is not finished yet, but the main floor is. The new building offers more ceiling height than the previous location in the Stonebridge Hotel’s ballroom, as well as new trampoline and foam pits, ropes, rings and uneven bars.

Yates says that a grand opening will be taking place once the upstairs area is complete, which is expected to be soon.