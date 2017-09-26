North Peace Cultural Centre hosting The Alcan Craze of ‘42

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre and Stage North Theatre Society will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Alaska Highway with the Alcan Craze of ’42.

Twenty-four local actors and 12 production crew members are recreating the shock and awe of locals when 10,000 American soldiers and huge machines invaded the Peace Country in 1942. Determined to build a road to Alaska through mud and muskeg, the American Army got assistance from local residents.

The story is an original play by local playwright Deborah Butler and directed by BC actor and director Michael Armstrong.

Tickets are on sale now, $25 for adults, students and seniors get in for $20 and $15 for children.

The five-day event starts on September 29 -30 and continues on October 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit: npcc.bc.ca/the-alcan-craze-of-42