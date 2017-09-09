North Peace Baseball having their annual general meeting

FORT ST. JOHN – North Peace baseball is looking to fill several vacant positions including Board of Directors, Vice President and Directors for each house division to name a few.

Forrest Liddicoat who is a member on the Board of Directors says he has 32 teams for next year with players ranging in age from five to eighteen. Most team coaches are parents who want to get involved with the league.

From tee-ball to batman/midgets and competitive baseball there’s a league for everyone.

The league beings on May 1st, 2018.

The meeting will be held on September 13th, at 7 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Center.