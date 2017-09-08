NLC registration numbers roughly on par with years past

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was a busy Tuesday at Northern Lights College, as the school opened its doors for the fall semester.

NLC spokeswoman Anndra Graff said that registration numbers at both the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek campuses are consistent with those in past years. Roughly 250 students attended orientation sessions during the first day of classes. The college also hosted some fun icebreaker activities at the two campuses, including barbecues, scavenger hunts, and other events.

Graff said that this year, the college hasn’t added any major new changes to its programs. She said those big changes will be coming next year, when the new $33 million Trades Training building opens on the Dawson Creek campus. Graff added that construction is proceeding well, with the building’s walls set to be erected this fall.