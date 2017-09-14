Nexen scraps Aurora LNG feasibility study

CALGARY, A.B. — Nexen Energy and INPEX Gas British Columbia announced this morning that they have decided to immediately end the feasibility study into the proposed Aurora LNG project.

Over the past four years, Aurora LNG has been conducting a thorough feasibility study on liquefying and shipping LNG from the northwest coast of British Columbia to Asian markets. Through this feasibility study, Aurora LNG has determined that the current macro-economic environment does not currently support the partners’ vision of developing a large LNG business at the proposed site on Digby Island.

Nexen and INPEX said that upstream operations at their Horn River natural gas assets in northeast B.C. will continue, and that the two partners will also monitor the North American gas market to evaluate future upstream and downstream investments.