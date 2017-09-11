New Ticket packages available for the U-17 hockey challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – New ticket packages have been released to the public for the upcoming U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Ranging from 25 to 189, the public can choose to grab Full- Tournament packages which gives to access to all games, or the Evening package for all evening games. If you want to watch only Team Canada then purchase the Team Canada Package which is $60 for Dawson Creek (extra game) and $45 for games in Fort St. John.

For more ticket details or to purchase tickets visit: www.hockeycanada.ca/wu17 or www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge returns to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John for the second time in three years. This year’s edition of Canada’s premiere showcase of the best 16-year-old players is Nov. 5-11, 2017, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek and the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.