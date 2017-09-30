New MRI up and running at the Fort St. John Hospital

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first patient has used the new MRI at the Fort St. John Hospital.

According to a post on social media by the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, the MRI machine received accreditation and the first patient used the machine Friday morning. Northern Health predicts technicians will produce approximately 2,100 scans a year in Fort St. John.

The MRI that has been installed in Fort St. John is one of three purchased by Northern Health. The other two will be used in Terrace and Prince George. The total cost of all three machines was $8.1 million.

Northern Health sent two x-ray technicians from Fort St. John and two x-ray technicians from Terrace to BCIT for training on how to run the new piece of equipment.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a test that uses a magnetic field and pulses of radio wave energy to make pictures of organs and structures inside the body. In many cases, MRI gives different information about structures in the body than can be seen with an X-ray, ultrasound, or computed tomography (CT) scan.