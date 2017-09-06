New head coach for the Trackers as training camp is underway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Coaching is nothing new for bench boss Gerard Dicaire.

The new head coach of the North East B.C./Yukon Trackers, currently have 45 players in training camp. Dicaire wanted to give back to the community and get involved with hockey again after coaching the Senior team. A focus of his is to keep players from leaving.

Local talent is staying and playing here because of a new Hockey Academy School. Dicaire says that’s a key reason into developing home grown hockey players.

He is impressed with the turnout this year and looks forward to the regular season.

The Trackers first exhibition game is September 16th, in Prince George.