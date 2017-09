FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lilia Hansen is the newest councillor of Fort St. John as she was elected Saturday night.

Hansen received 256 votes out of 1157 as she will now take the vacant seat on city council.

In the most recent by-election where Bruce Christensen was elected as the new councillor, voter turnout was 9.09 percent, 1,186 voters headed to that election, when there were 13,045 eligible voters.



More to come…