NEB releases new assessment of Duvernay Shale resources

CALGARY, A.B. — A resource assessment by the National Energy Board and the Alberta Geological Survey for the Duvernay Shale in central Alberta released Wednesday adds significant quantities of marketable light oil resources in the province as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Using data provided by the AGS, the NEB estimates the Duvernay Shale contains up to 3.4 billion barrels of marketable crude oil, 6.3 billion barrels of marketable natural gas liquids, and nearly 77 trillion cubic feet of marketable gas. Canada consumes about 3.1 Tcf of natural gas per year, making the Duvernay Shale’s gas resources equivalent to nearly 25 years of Canada’s annual consumption. in comparison, there are 165 billion barrels of oilsands reserves still remaining in northern Alberta.

The Duvernay Shale covers nearly 20 per cent of the province, stretching from just below Grande Prairie to just north of Calgary and east of Edmonton. Companies have been drilling the Duvernay for shale gas and oil since 2011, and the region has extensive existing pipeline infrastructure.

Although most of current development has focused on the Duvernay’s West Shale Basin, such as the Kaybob Field northwest of Edmonton, recent provincial land sales show increasing industry interest in the Duvernay’s East Shale Basin.

A resource assessment of a formation’s marketable petroleum estimates the total amount of sales-quality oil, natural gas and even NGLs that can potentially be recovered from a formation with existing technology. Resource assessments are based on a number of factors such as the geology of the reservoir and production from existing wells.

The NEB will be releasing a second report later this fall examining the economics of the Duvernay Shale resource.