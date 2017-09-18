NEB inspectors issue Enbridge with three orders for pipeline near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — Inspectors with the National Energy Board have issued Enbridge with three Inspection Officer Orders for failing to adhere to worker safety, pipe handling and environmental protection requirements during construction of the High Pine Expansion Project near Chetwynd.

The High Pine Expansion project was approved for construction in August of 2016. The pipeline moves 240 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the Lower Mainland and into the United States.

On August 24th, August 27th, and September 13th, NEB Inspection Officers conducting field inspections observed a number of non-compliance matters, including unsafe pipe handling, failing to build bridges according to specification over water courses, failing to protect Riparian Management Areas from disturbance, and inadequate sediment and erosion control measures at all water course crossings.

Additionally, NEB inspectors directed Enbridge to complete two specific measures to improve worker safety and environmental protection. These include:

investigating unsafe pipe handling activities,

assessing the adequacy of the High Pine Expansion project oversight, and

immediately ceasing travel on all bridges and ramps that span two watercourses.

The company must submit action plans to address management of construction activities for NEB review. The NEB added that the new pipeline poses no immediate environmental or public safety concerns, and will closely monitor company compliance with the Inspection Orders.