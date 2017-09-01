NEB hearings into Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route to begin this fall

CALGARY, A.B. — The National Energy Board will hold hearings this fall looking at the details of the route that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will follow.

The 1,147 km pipeline project was approved by the federal government last November along an approximately 150 metre-wide corridor. The detailed route approval process will determine the new pipeline’s exact placement within that corridor.

The NEB also placed 157 conditions on the project. While many conditions address the full lifespan of the pipeline, the company is required to complete 98 pre-construction conditions before any construction begins.

Hearings for segments one and two will take place in Spruce Grove, Edson and Hinton, Alberta starting in November. Hearings looking at segments located in B.C. will start next year.