Nearly $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Grande Prairie has resulted in one of the city’s largest-ever drug busts.

ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team made the seizure from four homes on Friday, Sept. 1st. 1.3 kilograms of powder and crack cocaine; 573 grams of methamphetamine; 1,476 fentanyl pills; approximately 20 grams of marijuana; a Mercedes-Benz SUV; and nearly $2,000 cash.

The majority of the drugs were seized from a residence in the Riverstone neighbourhood. In total, police say the drugs have a street value of almost $250,000.

This is the largest drug seizure by ALERT in Grande Prairie since October 2014, when 1.8 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,800 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust.

“Taking a quantity of drugs such as this off the streets of Grande Prairie is a real feather in ALERT’s cap,” says Insp. Dave Dubnyk, officer in charge of regional teams with ALERT. “With the help of our partners in the RCMP, we’re doing everything we can to make Grande Prairie a safer place for families to live.”

28 year-old Khristopher Ali and 59 year-old Robert Kinnon have each been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Additionally, Ali has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.