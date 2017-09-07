Nearly 175 head to polls in second by-election advance poll

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Almost 175 eligible voters headed to the polls to cast ballots yesterday during the second advance poll for Saturday’s city council by-election.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said that a total of 173 voters came out to the Pomeroy Sport Centre yesterday. Of the 15,287 eligible voters in Fort St. John, that equates to a voter turnout so far of roughly 1.1 percent. During the first advance poll, 116 cast ballots. So far, voter turnout sits at 289, or 1.8 percent.

In the most recent by-election that saw councillor Bruce Christensen elected, voter turnout was 9.09 percent. 1,186 voters headed to the polls in that by-election, when there were 13,045 eligible voters.

The by-election is taking place this Saturday, September 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.