NDP introduces campaign finance reform bill

VICTORIA, B.C. — The New Democrats have introduced legislation to put an end to big money in provincial politics.

“We’re reforming campaign finance rules to make sure government’s actions and decisions benefit everyone, not just those with deep pockets,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

The Election Amendment Act, 2017, would end corporate and union donations to B.C. political parties, and cap individual contributions to those parties at $1,200 per year. That proposed limit would be the second-lowest limit in Canada. The legislation would also reduce campaign spending limits for parties and candidates by about 25 percent, and would also ban out-of-province donations.

Political parties would also need to publicly report all fundraisers attended by major party leaders, cabinet ministers, and parliamentary secretaries, including those held in private homes. Contributions to third-party election advertisers would also be capped, and new fines and penalties for contraventions of election financing and advertising laws would also be established if the new bill becomes law.

“This legislation will make sure 2017 was the last big-money election in our province,” said Attorney General David Eby. “The days of limitless donations, a lack of transparency and foreign and corporate influence over our elections are history. These unprecedented changes will not only end the ‘wild west’ of campaign fundraising, they are an important step in modernizing our democracy.”

The bill contains several transitional provisions, including restrictions on the use of contributions received before the legislation comes into force. Political contributions previously collected that are not allowed under the new rules – including prior donations from unions and corporations or funds collected from a person in excess of $1,200 – cannot be used in future elections.

“Big money has been the defining feature of what is broken in B.C. politics,” said Green Party leader Andrew Weaver in a separate statement. “Now, one year after B.C. Greens banned corporate and union donations to our own party, we will ban it province-wide once and for all. I am delighted that 2017 will go down in history as the last big money election in B.C.”

The Election Amendment Act, 2017 also introduces a transitional annual allowance for political parties over a set term of five years. The allowance diminishes in value over time and is intended to help political parties transition to the new campaign finance rules. A special committee of the legislature will review the allowance to determine if it should be continued. If no action is taken, the allowance will expire in 2022.