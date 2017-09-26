Museum hosting event to remember the Condill Hotel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is hosting a special evening to remember the Condill Hotel.

The event will be hosted by the City of Fort St. John and the North Peace Historical Society. With Councillor Larry Evans sharing stories of the early days of the hotel which is scheduled for demolition before the end of the year.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said, “While the hotel declined in recent years, many of our citizens have fond memories of special evenings out at the Condill. At one time, it was THE place to go and we want to recognize that.”

The City purchased the hotel as part of the Downtown Action Plan to revitalize the downtown core. The building was deemed by inspection to no longer be viable and will be torn down to make way for future development that is consistent with the citizen’s vision for the downtown as they articulated in the Energize Downtown consultation process.

People are invited to attend the event at the North Peace Museum from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 5th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.