Mr. Zimmer goes to Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP and Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus Co-Chair Bob Zimmer was in Washington yesterday to meet with several members of the Trump Administration.

Zimmer said he made to trip to the U.S. capital to speak with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about a number of issues. Zimmer explained that his reason for the trip as Outdoor Caucus Co-Chair was to speak about topics of hunting and fishing. While there, he also discussed the ongoing softwood lumber dispute with the two members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

“It was my privilege to be invited to attend the Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation Banquet and meet with many of my US counterparts to discuss issues of mutual importance,” said Zimmer. “Promoting our outdoor heritage is so important, it’s about educating people and letting them know that hunters and anglers are, first and foremost, conservationists.”

Zimmer explained that Zinke explained to him that the United States is looking to further develop its timber supplies on publicly-owned lands in order to reduce wasting forests and the potential for dangerous wildfires. According to Zimmer, the the two members of the Trump Administration are committed to maintaining good trade relations with Canada, and that there is a reprieve in the countervailing duties on producers until November 14th.

Zimmer said after his meeting that he felt that things could look promising in getting a softwood lumber deal signed before the end of the year, and pointed out the recent increase in the need for lumber in states that have been struck by two Category 4 hurricanes this year. The estimated damages from this year’s hurricane season are estimated to top $132 billion in the United States and the Caribbean.

“We love our country and we, as well as millions of other Canadians, want to experience it,” continued Zimmer. “I was also able discuss the softwood lumber issue as it is imperative that we ensure that politicians south of the border are aware of the situation and how important it is that we get a deal as soon as possible.”