Missing Dawson Creek man was one of three kidnapping victims

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — One of the three victims in a strange kidnapping case near Dawson Creek over the weekend was a Dawson Creek man that was reported missing in Langley late last month.

The Langley Times and CTV Vancouver are both reporting that 21 year-old Keith Koponyas was one of the three victims that were rescued by police after they were being held against their will at a rural home near Dawson Creek. Koponyas was reported missing in Langley on August 29th, the same day he was last seen.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP would neither confirm nor deny that Koponyas was one of the three kidnapping victims, saying that investigators on the case will not be releasing any more information. reporter with the Langley Times told Energeticcity.ca this morning that she learned that Koponyas was one of the three kidnapping victims from a post by his mother on social media.

The RCMP say that their investigation into the case is ongoing.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Langley Times:

http://bc.ctvnews.ca/missing-man-found-kidnapped-with-2-other-victims-in-northern-b-c-1.3577722