Ministry launches campaign to market northern post-secondary institutions

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark was at UNBC in Prince George this morning to announce a new campaign promoting post-secondary institutions in Northern B.C.

Mark was joined at the launch event for the StudyNorthBC.ca campaign this morning by the presidents of UNBC, the College of New Caledonia, Northern Lights College, and Northwest Community College. The StudyNorthBC.ca campaign focuses on raising awareness of the diverse transferable programs available at the four institutions in the North. Mark said that the campaign will showcase the unique recreation options and welcoming, vibrant communities in Northern B.C.

“Northern British Columbia is an amazing destination for students to study, work and play,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark. “The region is one of the most incredible parts of our province. Welcoming communities, and opportunities from post-graduate research to degrees through to trades, will empower our students to thrive and succeed.”

The provincial government said that attracting a greater number of students to the North will help strengthen the post-secondary system in the region. The campaign also helps to increase the skilled-labour force available to regional employers.

StudyNorthBC.ca showcases the broad range of degree, diploma and certificate programs available at the four northern institutions, and tells the story of the many opportunities and benefits of living in the North, including lifestyle, affordability, friendly communities, world renowned wilderness and recreational opportunities, and exceptional career prospects.

“Northern Lights College is delighted to take part in the StudyNorthBC.ca campaign – our friendly campuses and communities located throughout the Peace Region are the perfect place to welcome students from abroad and across Canada, and offer them a supportive environment to achieve their post-secondary goals,” said Northern Lights College acting president and CEO Loren Lovegreen.

With few waitlists for most post-secondary programs in the North, the province said that students can start their education and training immediately. B.C.’s transfer-credit system also allows students to begin or complete their educational journey in the North with the ability to take their credits with them and apply them towards a program at another institution.

The initial phase of the campaign is expected to run until the end of the year. More information can be found on the StudyNorthBC.ca website, Facebook page, or on Instagram.