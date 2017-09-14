Ministry of Environment issued BC Hydro five Environmental Assessment Orders at Site C last year

VICTORIA, B.C. — The BC Ministry of Environment has released a summary of environmental enforcement actions that were taken during the final three quarters of 2016.

In the last nine months of 2016, the Ministry issued: 33 orders, 247 administrative sanctions, 1,922 tickets, 8 administrative penalties, and 39 court convictions. These enforcements resulted in a total of over $630,000 in penalties. Examples of violations include hunting and fishing without a licence, open burning out of season and introducing waste into the environment.

One of the highlights in the Ministry’s summary was that BC Hydro was issued five orders under the Environmental Assessment Act for failing to meet the requirements of its Environmental Assessment Certificate with respect to the Site C project. Three of the orders occurred during the second quarter, while the other two happened in the final three months of 2016. The five orders read as follows:

An Order to Remedy was issued to address the failure to adhere to measures to control runoff water and sediment in and adjacent to a ravine during the construction of the Site C Clean Energy Project, near Fort St. John. An Order to Remedy was issued to address the failure to adhere to measures to properly segregate and dispose of recyclables and waste material during the construction of the Site C Clean Energy Project, near Fort St John. An Order to Remedy was issued to address non-compliance with the requirement to implement measures to control and clean up leaks and spills of hydrocarbon material during the construction of the Site C Clean Energy Project, near Fort St. John. An Order to Remedy was issued to address the failure to implement measures to minimize adverse effects to amphibians on and about the roads servicing the Site C Clean Energy Project site, near Fort St. John. An Order to Remedy was issued to address the non-compliance with the requirement to monitor water quality in potentially affected wells twice per year, for a period of 10 years, from the outset of construction of the Site C Clean Energy Project, near Fort St. John.